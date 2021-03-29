Concord Wealth Partners Purchases New Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,380 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $223,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,893 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,287,000 after buying an additional 151,736 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 19,458,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,041,000 after buying an additional 296,640 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,749,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,892,000 after buying an additional 1,317,723 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,759,407 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,298,000 after buying an additional 2,175,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

