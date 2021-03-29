Concord Wealth Partners Purchases New Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAMR opened at $94.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $100.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.83.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

