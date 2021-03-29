Diametric Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,677 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,078,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 49,290 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,470,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 761,405 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 69,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (up from $3.60) on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Uranium Energy from $2.00 to $2.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of UEC stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.13 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

