J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Position Reduced by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,432 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $727,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $157.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.76. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $169.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

