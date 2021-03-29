FLIP (FLP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $706.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded up 16% against the US dollar. One FLIP token can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. FLIP has a total market cap of $670,546.47 and $706.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00023410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00047985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $356.81 or 0.00616429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00065981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00023733 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP (FLP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

