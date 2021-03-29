Arqma Price Reaches $0.0075 on Major Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $65,539.37 and $915.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,883.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,765.93 or 0.03050857 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.59 or 0.00337902 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $522.28 or 0.00902296 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.26 or 0.00411623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.51 or 0.00353324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.32 or 0.00252781 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021345 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,749,704 coins and its circulating supply is 8,705,160 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

