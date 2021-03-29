Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $30.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $30.01.

