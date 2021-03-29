Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,542 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ambev by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,198,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,425,437 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,673,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,959,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,279,000 after buying an additional 12,577,902 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,908,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,282 shares during the period. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,772,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.26%.

ABEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

