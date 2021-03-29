Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 338,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,985 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Silgan were worth $12,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Silgan by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 174,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 103,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

SLGN stock opened at $43.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average is $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $43.21.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

In other Silgan news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.