Morgan Stanley Acquires 235,159 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021


Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,984,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,159 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $354,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $41.99 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $46.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average of $41.69.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

