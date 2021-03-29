Morgan Stanley Buys 158,482 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,356,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 158,482 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $370,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 1,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on APD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $287.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.25 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

