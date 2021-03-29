Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.45.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $135.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.35. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $83.28 and a twelve month high of $143.84.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.01%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,415,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,219,000 after acquiring an additional 36,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,350,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

