Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.88.

Several research firms have commented on DAVA. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

NYSE DAVA opened at $85.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.01. Endava has a twelve month low of $33.03 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.70, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Endava by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Endava by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

