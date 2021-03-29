Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 44,770 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,592,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 970,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 20,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $73,721.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 416,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,703.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 76,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $302,843.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 351,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,102.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,795 shares of company stock worth $690,251 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPPI opened at $3.15 on Monday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $459.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

