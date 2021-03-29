Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 20,491 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,491 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $10,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 61,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $16.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.58, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.