Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 296 Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Equinix by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total transaction of $1,738,031.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,967,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.08, for a total transaction of $506,313.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,095.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX stock opened at $683.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $553.90 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $671.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $721.91. The company has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $819.30.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

