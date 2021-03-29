Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to announce $3.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Gap’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.99 billion and the highest is $3.62 billion. The Gap reported sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Gap will report full-year sales of $16.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.95 billion to $16.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.36 billion to $17.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Gap from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $29.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90. The Gap has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $6,504,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,623,385 shares in the company, valued at $305,350,006.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $142,368.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,269 shares of company stock worth $10,922,957 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Gap by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Gap by 11,950.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 43,379 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of The Gap by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 19,219 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Gap by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

