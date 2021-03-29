Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 251,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,890,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.50 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

In other news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $352,948,641.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $21,351,506.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935.

NYSE:SHC opened at $24.57 on Monday. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

