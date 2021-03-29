Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stake Increased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 1,517.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,260 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth about $1,197,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,087,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 36.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHAK. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

SHAK opened at $115.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -171.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $131,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $903,563.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,265 shares of company stock valued at $42,582,014 over the last 90 days. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

