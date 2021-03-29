32,847 Shares in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,047,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Madison Square Garden Sports at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $177.45 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $251.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

