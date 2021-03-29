Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 49,472 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 470.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,472 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 733.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $837,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $173,639.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,639.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,964,064 shares of company stock valued at $611,674,262. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $133.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.12. The company has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

