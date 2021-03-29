Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes $59.72 Million Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,125,286 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,722,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $13.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.26.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

