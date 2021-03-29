Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $2.03 Million Position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.27% of GAN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in GAN by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 357,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 139,927 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in GAN during the fourth quarter valued at $2,151,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of GAN by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of GAN by 561.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of GAN by 1,542.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 20,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Get GAN alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

GAN stock opened at $19.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. GAN Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.21). GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN).

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.