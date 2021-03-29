Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 855,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,508 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $17,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5,746.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 39.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

RDN opened at $22.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $24.04.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

