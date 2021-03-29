Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 5,719 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,719 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in HubSpot by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUBS opened at $439.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.06 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.57 and a twelve month high of $547.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $475.26 and its 200 day moving average is $381.92.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $3,283,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,119 shares in the company, valued at $253,877,925.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,433 shares of company stock valued at $17,876,289. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.57.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

