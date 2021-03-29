Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVIR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,251,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $54,975,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $10,791,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $7,391,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,223,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atea Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $60.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.89. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

