Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 198,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $36,278,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,114,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,904,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,250,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,166,000.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $24.65 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average is $20.17.

ASO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Rene G. Casares sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $260,394.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,704.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 22,947 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $470,413.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,595,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,129,016 shares of company stock worth $250,919,052 over the last 90 days.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

