Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 507.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,098 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.10% of Inari Medical worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 17.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

NARI opened at $103.23 on Monday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $127.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.32.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $1,059,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,957,465.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 1,200,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $134,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,799,406 shares of company stock worth $195,699,472 over the last ninety days.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

