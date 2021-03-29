Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the mining company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

TSE:DPM opened at C$7.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.84. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$4.21 and a 1 year high of C$10.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.24.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on DPM. CIBC decreased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dundee Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.69.

In related news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 47,300 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total transaction of C$364,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$154,000.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.