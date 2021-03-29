Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Raises Dividend to $2.09 Per Share

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 2.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08.

Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend payment by 18.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Essex Property Trust has a payout ratio of 212.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Essex Property Trust to earn $12.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.1%.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $284.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.45. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $294.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.50.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.