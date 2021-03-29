Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

NYSE BCSF opened at $15.29 on Monday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $15.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $987.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BCSF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

