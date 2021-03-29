Toroso Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,842 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Teradyne by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after buying an additional 71,027 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $2,241,477.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,970.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $7,167,881.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,130 shares of company stock worth $24,106,370. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $119.02 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.60 and its 200 day moving average is $118.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Bank of America raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

