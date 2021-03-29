Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases New Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 908 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $376.58 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.55 and a twelve month high of $423.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

