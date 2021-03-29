Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 30,379 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Gentex were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 23,082 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $104,403.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,926.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $224,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,941,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,672 shares of company stock worth $1,297,775 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $35.70 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

