Toroso Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,748 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,945,000 after purchasing an additional 146,203 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,404,000 after purchasing an additional 21,043 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 575,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 25,668 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,258,000 after purchasing an additional 245,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 420,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 55,947 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,556 shares in the company, valued at $17,336,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $204,296.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,745 shares of company stock worth $1,931,963 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $64.73 on Monday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $72.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

