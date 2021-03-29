Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 26,047 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,047 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.84% of Boise Cascade worth $15,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,407,000 after buying an additional 255,919 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,506,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 344.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 134,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 104,281 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after buying an additional 94,393 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $59.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCC shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

In related news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

