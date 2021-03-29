Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,134 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.18% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $13,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43,760 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 232.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 712,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,284,000 after buying an additional 498,024 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RS opened at $155.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $155.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.67.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

