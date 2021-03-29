Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $14.75 Million Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,581 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,189 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $14,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 49.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 28,047 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABCB shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

ABCB opened at $54.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $57.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

