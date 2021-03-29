Toroso Investments LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,729 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of HP by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 57,842 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 30,581 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 27.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at $421,000. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of HP by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,050 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in HP by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 343,083 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,515,000 after buying an additional 22,570 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.76.

HP stock opened at $31.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.37.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

