Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Down 80.5% in March

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the February 28th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HSQVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DNB Markets cut Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. SEB Equities raised Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, SEB Equity Research raised Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HSQVY opened at $29.10 on Monday. Husqvarna AB has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $29.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.96.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $776.44 million during the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

