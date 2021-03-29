Clikia Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLKA) Short Interest Down 81.4% in March

Clikia Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLKA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CLKA stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. Clikia has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.86.

About Clikia

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

