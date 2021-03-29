CargoX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $97,892.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One CargoX token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CargoX has a market capitalization of $22.48 million and approximately $97,892.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CargoX has traded 62.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00023394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00048151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.71 or 0.00616859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00065910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00023668 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About CargoX

CXO is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,496,030 tokens. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio

CargoX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

