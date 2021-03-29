Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Short Interest Update

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock opened at $25.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average of $25.94. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $27.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

