Expanse (EXP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $15,693.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Expanse has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $15,693.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,988.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,773.53 or 0.03058417 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.82 or 0.00337686 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $523.39 or 0.00902581 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.92 or 0.00410286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.22 or 0.00353898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.17 or 0.00252064 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00021235 BTC.

About Expanse

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

