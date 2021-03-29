Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on April 12th

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

Healthcare Trust of America has decreased its dividend by 21.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Healthcare Trust of America has a payout ratio of 336.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.

NYSE HTA opened at $28.22 on Monday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.99.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

