Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 87.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CCK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

NYSE CCK opened at $97.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $101.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.