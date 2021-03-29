Mariner LLC Grows Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,334 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $625,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Best Buy by 24.3% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 27,734 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,924 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 10.2% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,290 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,480,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

NYSE BBY opened at $119.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.71 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $225,918.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,194.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,923 shares of company stock worth $4,454,091. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.26.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.