Mariner LLC Cuts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mariner LLC lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 191,781 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GILD opened at $65.24 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.42. The stock has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a PE ratio of 67.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.48.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.