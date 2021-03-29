State Street Co. (STT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 12th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

State Street has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect State Street to earn $6.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $85.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.85. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $46.15 and a fifty-two week high of $87.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

STT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,062.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

