Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $84.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

